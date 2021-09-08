Presearch (PRE) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, Presearch has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. Presearch has a market capitalization of $49.75 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Presearch coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Presearch

Presearch is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,661,436 coins. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

