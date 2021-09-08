Primas (PST) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.50 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Primas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. Primas has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $5.50 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.41 or 0.00388857 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006805 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000613 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Primas Profile

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official website is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

