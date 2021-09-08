Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Trading 6.8% Higher

Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF)’s share price traded up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $2.98. 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 15,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Prime Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01.

Prime Mining Corp. engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its projects include Los Reyes Gold and silver project in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was founded on May 14, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

