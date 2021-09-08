Primecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.37 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $4.37 million and approximately $618,634.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,644,688 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.