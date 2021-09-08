Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

Get Project Angel Parent alerts:

Shares of Project Angel Parent stock opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. Project Angel Parent has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

In other news, insider Timothy Nguyen sold 1,180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $29,063,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Project Angel Parent Company Profile

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Project Angel Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Project Angel Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.