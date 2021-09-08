Project Pai Reaches Market Capitalization of $33.41 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $33.41 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00121018 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00026556 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,772,447,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,569,357,189 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

