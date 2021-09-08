Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Prologis by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,740,000 after buying an additional 693,188 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $8,725,000. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in Prologis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,433,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $1,377,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Prologis by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $137.65 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $139.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $101.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.23.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Truist upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

