Prometeus Price Reaches $19.10 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.10 or 0.00041462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $314.27 million and approximately $37.41 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Prometeus Profile

PROM is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

