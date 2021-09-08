Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Gap Up to $23.74

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.74, but opened at $24.50. Prometheus Biosciences shares last traded at $24.52, with a volume of 35 shares.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.88.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Equities analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,826,000. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.