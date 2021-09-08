Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Gap Up to $23.74

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.74, but opened at $24.50. Prometheus Biosciences shares last traded at $24.52, with a volume of 35 shares.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.88.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,826,000. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.
Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.