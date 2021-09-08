Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,552 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Proofpoint worth $21,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Proofpoint by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Proofpoint by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,500,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,310,000. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFPT. JMP Securities lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Proofpoint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $175.90 on Wednesday. Proofpoint, Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $175.99. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc engages in provision of security-as-a-service that enables large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive and govern their most sensitive data. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.