ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.20

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €17.20 ($20.24) and traded as low as €16.59 ($19.52). ProSiebenSat.1 Media shares last traded at €16.85 ($19.82), with a volume of 800,638 shares trading hands.

PSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.76) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €20.07 ($23.61).

The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €16.33 and its 200 day moving average is €17.20.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

