Prosper (PROS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.40 Million

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Prosper has a market cap of $5.82 million and $2.40 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Prosper has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Prosper coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002817 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00042382 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002504 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00014154 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Prosper is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

