Providence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 17,300 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6,455.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $562,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

Shares of UPS traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.31. 87,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,375,018. The stock has a market cap of $169.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.74. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

