Providence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,270 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sanofi by 45.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,865,000 after buying an additional 1,376,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,098,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,766,000 after buying an additional 1,348,956 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $49,356,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $43,921,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in Sanofi by 68.2% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,531,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,665,000 after buying an additional 620,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.28. 43,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average is $51.16. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

