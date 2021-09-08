Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $10.02 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.2% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $452.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,880. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $456.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

