Providence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 23,600 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 87,407.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,627 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Walmart by 31.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 69.8% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254,892. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 791,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $110,768,314.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,991,370.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,662,957 shares of company stock worth $3,455,924,132 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.54. The company had a trading volume of 240,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,299,751. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $413.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.80 and its 200 day moving average is $140.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

