Providence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 297 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,408,693,000 after acquiring an additional 278,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after buying an additional 1,254,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,899,533,000 after buying an additional 240,694 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,206,377,000 after buying an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after buying an additional 400,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded down $6.03 on Wednesday, hitting $490.56. 37,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,686. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.06. The firm has a market cap of $201.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $343.48 and a one year high of $507.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Summit Redstone cut Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

