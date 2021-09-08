Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.00

Shares of Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

FPLPY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Provident Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt raised Provident Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 17.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.63.

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

