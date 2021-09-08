Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Prudential (NYSE:PUK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

PUK traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,800. Prudential has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Prudential by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,909,000 after acquiring an additional 397,171 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Prudential by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,455,000 after acquiring an additional 19,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,518,000 after acquiring an additional 423,164 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Prudential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,783,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Prudential by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,593,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,703,000 after acquiring an additional 66,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

