Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Prudential (NYSE:PUK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.
PUK traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,800. Prudential has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.30.
About Prudential
Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.
