Public Index Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $38,163.00 (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Public Index Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0331 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $5.05 million and approximately $38,163.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Public Index Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00060184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00133654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00193713 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,370.84 or 0.07218987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,682.62 or 0.99975453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.77 or 0.00736214 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Index Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Index Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.