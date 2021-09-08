Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

OGZPY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom stock opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $105.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Gazprom PJSC is a global energy company. The company focuses on geological exploration, production, transportation, storage, processing and sales of gas, gas condensate and oil, sales of gas as a vehicle fuel, as well as generation and marketing of heat and electric power. It operates through the following segments: Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining and Electric & heat energy generation and sales.

