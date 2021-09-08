Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €120.00 by Oddo Bhf

Puma (ETR:PUM) received a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective from research analysts at Oddo Bhf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Oddo Bhf’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Puma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Puma in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Puma in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Puma in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Puma in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €109.44 ($128.75).

ETR:PUM opened at €104.45 ($122.88) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €104.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is €94.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Puma has a 12 month low of €67.96 ($79.95) and a 12 month high of €109.70 ($129.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion and a PE ratio of 52.75.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

