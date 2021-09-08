PutinCoin (PUT) Reaches Market Cap of $550,496.48

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. PutinCoin has a market cap of $550,496.48 and $14.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,593.31 or 1.00302212 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00045146 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008076 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00071277 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008336 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000921 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002168 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000152 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

