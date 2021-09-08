Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Trading 0.2% Lower This Week

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $257.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for about $11.13 or 0.00024008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00061059 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00133200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00195266 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.23 or 0.07197674 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,470.66 or 1.00196864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.95 or 0.00741591 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars.

