Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medical Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.45.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.50. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $22.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

