Qcash (QC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $538.44 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Qcash has a market capitalization of $70.29 million and approximately $538.44 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00061569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.98 or 0.00133714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00193662 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.83 or 0.07204955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,330.05 or 0.99947060 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.10 or 0.00740160 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

