Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP Sells $219,784.92 in Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of QRVO traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.65. 66,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,267. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37.
Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.68.
About Qorvo
Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.
