Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP Sells $219,784.92 in Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of QRVO traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.65. 66,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,267. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 50.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.68.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.