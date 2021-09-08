Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Shares Down 2%

Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT)’s share price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.72. 317,011 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 157,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94.

Quantum Computing Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QUBT)

Quantum Computing, Inc is a technology company, which focuses on developing novel algorithms and solutions utilizing quantum and quantum-inspired computing to solve difficult problems in various industries. It leverages its expertise in finance, computing, security, mathematics, and physics to develop commercial applications for the financial, security, and government sectors.

