Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $53,063.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000467 BTC on exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $16.14 million and $53,063.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,201.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.75 or 0.07531654 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $662.06 or 0.01432985 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.27 or 0.00390186 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.06 or 0.00125667 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.40 or 0.00583091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.18 or 0.00560985 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.66 or 0.00334749 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,819,163 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.