Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires 1,343 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after acquiring an additional 524,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,083,000 after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,318,000 after acquiring an additional 167,691 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $2.00 on Wednesday, hitting $451.60. The stock had a trading volume of 251,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,880. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $442.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.65. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

