Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $48.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 662,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,301 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 9.7% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $48,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.42. 1,640,049 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.27 and a 200-day moving average of $72.74.

