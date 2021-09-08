Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,437 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,006,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,447 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,992,000 after acquiring an additional 778,677 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,530,000 after acquiring an additional 582,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,000,111,000 after acquiring an additional 208,556 shares during the last quarter.

IWD stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.77. 67,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,980. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $164.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

