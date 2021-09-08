Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Raises Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.60. The company had a trading volume of 158,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,512. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $116.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.37 and its 200-day moving average is $110.60.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

