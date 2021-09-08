Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Stock Price Down 2%

Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF)’s stock price was down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 2,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QUTIF shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.80 to C$1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Questor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53.

Questor Technology, Inc is a clean energy technology company that helps its clients meet their emission reduction targets. The firm manufactures and services waste gas incinerator systems, provides combustion and burner-related oilfield services as well as power generation systems. Its proprietary incinerator technology is utilized worldwide in the management of methane, hydrogen sulphide gas, volatile organic hydrocarbons, hazardous air pollutants and BTEX gases ensuring sustainable development, community acceptance and regulatory compliance.

