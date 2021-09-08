QuickSwap Price Down 20% This Week (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for $481.17 or 0.01042261 BTC on major exchanges. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $157.39 million and approximately $28.51 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QuickSwap has traded 20% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00060732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00132874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.39 or 0.00197963 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.35 or 0.07177106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,140.44 or 0.99945571 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.81 or 0.00742568 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

