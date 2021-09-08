Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan Sells 6,167 Shares

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:QDEL traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,983. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $288.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of -0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.43.

Get Quidel alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Quidel by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,152,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Quidel by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QDEL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.