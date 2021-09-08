R. H. Seale Sells 48,260 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $4,360,291.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

QTWO stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.76. 586,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,503. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.22 and its 200 day moving average is $100.31. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.90 and a twelve month high of $148.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,420 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Q2 by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Q2 by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 19,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 95.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.