Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.230-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $705 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.23 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RXT. Raymond James cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of -10.58.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rackspace Technology stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

