Radiant Logistics (RLGT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN RLGT traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $6.47. 68,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,556. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Radiant Logistics has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $324.27 million, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Radiant Logistics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Radiant Logistics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company. It offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services and freight brokerage services including truckload services, less than truckload (LTL) services, and intermodal services. It operates through the geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate.

