Rainicorn (RAINI) Reaches Market Cap of $23.68 Million

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rainicorn has a market cap of $23.68 million and $354,242.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00060002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.77 or 0.00131635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.77 or 0.00196610 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,330.50 or 0.07214210 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,023.94 or 0.99692573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003020 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

