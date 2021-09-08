Raise (RAISE) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Exchanges

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, Raise has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raise has a market cap of $50,543.26 and approximately $163.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raise coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00058801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.97 or 0.00175203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.03 or 0.00724900 BTC.

Raise (RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

