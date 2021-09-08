RAMP (RAMP) Market Cap Achieves $145.19 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One RAMP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000825 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, RAMP has traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar. RAMP has a market capitalization of $145.19 million and $65.52 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00058871 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.28 or 0.00153078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014409 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.68 or 0.00723018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00042457 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,996,771 coins. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

