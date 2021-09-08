RAMP (RAMP) Market Cap Tops $167.84 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. In the last week, RAMP has traded 33.4% higher against the dollar. RAMP has a market capitalization of $167.84 million and $40.13 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000967 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00058431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.47 or 0.00172982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014716 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.22 or 0.00718796 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00043108 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP (RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,996,771 coins. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

