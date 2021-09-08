Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Sells $33,345.00 in Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $33,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RPD traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.96. 321,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,059. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.33. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -54.45 and a beta of 1.31. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.73 and a 12-month high of $125.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPD has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Rapid7 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Rapid7 by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

