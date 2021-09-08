RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Shares Down 7.4%

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) was down 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1,070.00 and last traded at $1,070.00. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,155.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $999.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $911.76.

About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF)

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

