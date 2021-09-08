Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 184,809 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.66% of Raven Industries worth $13,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RAVN. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Raven Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Raven Industries by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Raven Industries by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Raven Industries by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Raven Industries by 1,474.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RAVN. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raven Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

RAVN stock opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.55. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

