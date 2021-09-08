Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.59 Million

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $16,678.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,046.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.91 or 0.07540051 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $660.53 or 0.01434492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.06 or 0.00391039 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.01 or 0.00125976 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.52 or 0.00578812 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.29 or 0.00563108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.08 or 0.00336789 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

