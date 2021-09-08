Raydium Market Cap Reaches $891.75 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last week, Raydium has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for $13.32 or 0.00029004 BTC on popular exchanges. Raydium has a market cap of $891.75 million and approximately $423.18 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00059743 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.00130642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.04 or 0.00198179 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.93 or 0.07233341 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,864.00 or 0.99836682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $336.23 or 0.00731910 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,926,654 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

