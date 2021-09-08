Raymond James Analysts Give K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) a C$10.00 Price Target

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) received a C$10.00 price objective from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.25 to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.95.

KNT stock remained flat at $C$7.99 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

