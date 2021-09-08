Raymond James Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$43.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Cfra increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$42.69.

Shares of PPL traded up C$0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$39.46. 1,007,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,391. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.71 billion and a PE ratio of -45.64. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$26.77 and a one year high of C$41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.21). Sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

